From soggy to sunny

This will go down as a “split weekend”, as we take a dramatic turn in the weather pattern! On Saturday, we saw a solid overcast sky over south Florida with periods of stubborn showers. Of course, Saturday morning even included a round of strong storms, some of which were severe. Now, the weather is set to settle down for Sunday, and beyond.

We had enough rain that street flooding was a concern, too, early into the weekend. Here’s a check on 24-hour rain totals.

The drying trend has begun. A quick sample of the south Florida radar (Saturday night) confirms the drier change. Meanwhile, clouds were also fading on the satellite as winds switched out of the north. The reason for the change? A cold front crossed the region. The rest of the weekend will be quiet as high pressure extends out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Even with extensive sunshine early this week (Sunday and Monday) temperatures will struggle to warm very much. For the time being, we’re on the “chilly side” of high pressure with a northerly wind flow in place. The cold wave (or cold snap) will peak Monday morning with highs dropping into the 40’s inland, and lower 50’s near the coast. Then, into the midweek, the high shifts east and milder air returns. We’ll also see a gradual return to warmer and wetter days at the end of the week!