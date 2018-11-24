From over-eating to over-heating?

Many of you might still be working on left-overs from the Thanksgiving holiday. In the weather, lingering clouds and mild air are slowly vanishing away. Into Saturday morning, most of the cloud cover has broken across south Florida. To the north and west, though, there’s a disturbance (non-tropical) from the Gulf of Mexico. Notice on the “moisture map” (the water vapor chart) areas of green indicate a large swath of moist air that’s bringing rain to many areas. To the south, drier air prevails but may not firmly hold together for the duration of the weekend.

The big weather story for us involves a noticeable warm up. Following a string of mild and seasonal-type days, our air is turning out of the southwest. That’s set to bring a surge of warmth. The pattern should allow daytime temperatures to rise into the middle 80’s.

A trailing front (stretching westward across the Gulf waters) is likely to stall out, in a couple days. As a result, rain activity will be minimal through the weekend. Into next week, however, a stronger front is likely to arrive. Its southward push may result in more numerous showers by Monday and Tuesday. If the front is able to clear the region (and that may barely happen) temperatures will settle back a few degrees. Milder air is forecast with lower humidity arriving for the middle part of next week.