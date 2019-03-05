From hot to not

We’re just a couple weeks from the start of spring but Monday felt like summer! Afternoon highs were just 1-degree shy of records in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Key West.

Several spots also chalked up their first 90-degree day of the year, so far. Here’s a look at the “90-degree Club”.

As the sun was setting, the Miami skyline was nice with a bit of haze. Also, some thin clouds were overhead.

The hot weather pattern has now peaked. It came courtesy of warm air from the south and west, ahead of an approaching front. The cold front will slowly ease southward on Tuesday. Watch for possible showers (but they shouldn’t amount to much). Behind the boundary, we’ll be cooling-off into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Here’s a look at the cooler air that awaits. Wake up readings on Wednesday and Thursday mornings are expected to be similar, with the widespread 50’s across most areas.