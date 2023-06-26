We always heat-up this time of the year in south Florida, but a growing surge of hot air is about to take hold. During the middle part of the week (specifically Wednesday and Thursday) some locations will probably reach records as highs soar into the middle 90ºs. What’s the reason for the added heat? It’ll be attributed to “less rain and more sun” initially. The more significant reason, though, is a pattern change that revolves around a big, expanding heat dome. This dome is beginning to extend from the Gulf of Mexico towards Florida. Once it arrives, so will the drier air and hotter temperatures.

Tuesday is expected to be our transition day. It won’t be as rainy as previous days, and not as hot compared to what’s coming. Look for a mix of sun with random storms and highs just above 90-degrees. Then, beginning Wednesday, the upper level winds (high in the sky) start their switch, allowing drier and hotter air to filter into Florida. The best chance for record heat will be in Miami. We’re forecasting 94-degrees which would match the current record high, set back in 2020. Another spot for a potential record is in the Middle Florida Keys. Marathon may be within a degree, or so, of their record high (94-degrees, from 1987).

The upcoming heat streak will continue through the rest of the week. That means July will have a sizzling start! Gradually, rain and storm chances should ramp higher as we get into the weekend and start the “holiday week” ahead. For now, it’s too early to get a handle on the weather for the 4th of July. Stay tuned, though, we’ll soon have it included in our long range forecasts.

