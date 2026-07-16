The south Florida sizzle is far from a fizzle. The current heat wave began over 1-month ago (with excess heat). It’s still firmly here, and about to notch even hotter! We’ll brace for the hottest temperatures so far in 2026. Here’s a steamy view of the Magic City before sunset on Wednesday.

What’s notable (view above) is the reduction in haze. When we started the week, Saharan Dust was much thicker. There’s still a small “leftover layer” of dust hanging around.

South Florida summers are typically more active (with afternoon’s turning stormy). The recent dust has prevented a lot of that. However, as Sea Breeze boundaries move inland there will be “just enough” instability for inland storms. The main weather story to round out this week, though, will be intense heat that could reach records.

Record high temperatures look entirely possible (Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West) for the next 3 days. If the forecast numbers verify it’ll also be the hottest weather since August, 2025. Relief from the heat will be a challenge but more clouds and rain showers could help, briefly.

While storms will be of isolated variety Thursday, more rain and storms are expected to flare up Friday. We’ll be on the lookout for pop-up activity around Lunchtime and especially deeper into the afternoon. This switch to wetter conditions begins with weakening High Pressure then a moisture increase. Finally, scattered weekend storms will form as Low pressure forms to our north.

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