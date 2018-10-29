From cool to warm, maybe back to mild?

It sure felt nice having the season’s first fall-front move over South Florida. Overnight temps dipped into the 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade and the 70s for the Keys, but the best part was the low humidity.

The coolest morning was on Monday, with a refreshing 62° at sunrise in Homestead, 64° over Kendall, Ft. Lauderdale, and Pompano Beach. Hialeah and Miami both registered temps in the mid 60s, and the Keys were just a tad warmer with lows between 70° and 74°.

Watching another front

Another Fall Front will slide offshore South Florida on Tuesday, but will not change our temps one bit.

It will however, keep our humidity levels low, so once again we can enjoy one more nice day.

Mild conditions will be the rule from the Keys north through the Panhandle.

Mother Nature is offering one more front

On Halloween expect a nice start, with high pressure to our east. This will keep us mostly dry.

In the long run, another front will make its way across the Heartland with a possible arrival here of Friday.

Even if it gets here, models aren’t showing a marked temperature drop.

Take a look at the temps for the next 7 days

Time Change

This weekend on Sunday morning at 2 am, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. It’s best to set those manual clocks back Saturday night before you go to bed. Also, it’s a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. If you are wondering why we are still doing this even though Florida voted to eliminate the measure, the proposal is hung up at state legislature.

How do you like this time change?