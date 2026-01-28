South Florida is currently between Cold Fronts. The first front blasted by late on Monday. It shoved out the warmth and humidity that had been growing for days. As a result, we’re now in a stretch that brings chilly nights (lows in the 40’s and 50’s) followed by pleasant afternoons, highs near 70-degrees. On Tuesday, a nice amount of sunshine was beneficial, too. Unfortunately, the cloud coverage goes up Wednesday with patchy rain bands. We’ll also have to deal with a gusty breeze around distant High Pressure.

As the week continues, all attention focuses on a future Cold Front. It stems from a developing area of Low Pressure forming over the northern Gulf waters. The low will stay to our north but it’ll direct an unusually strong front into Florida. A big chill will expand behind the boundary and we’ll feel very “rare air” this weekend. Record Cold? It could be close as we start the month of February. South Florida is likely to have Cold weather advisories (stay tuned for specific alerts and timing). At this point, the most frigid mornings appear to be next Sunday and Monday. What makes this an impactful system is that lows are forecast to drop into the 30’s (highs only in the 50’s). To put it in perspective, the National Weather Service recently acknowledged the last time our Miami temperature fell to 39-degrees or lower was in December 2010.

