The cold front responsible for the chill has stalled to our South and with high pressure to the North across the Southeast U.S. is creating a large pressure difference and causing stronger winds over the next few days.

It is turning windy with winds out of the Northeast today between 15-25 mph and gusts possibly higher than 30 mph. This will make for rough seas over the next few days.

The front gets closer to South Florida late week and that will increase the cloud coverage and moisture levels. Models showing that scattered showers will be possible for Thursday and Friday.

High pressure in the mid to upper levels is forecast to build from the Caribbean and that will help draw up the warmth.

Temperatures forecast to be warmer than average starting Thursday and potentially climbing to near-record values over the weekend. The record high for the day on Sunday is 84 degrees in Miami and we will be coming close.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7