Frigid in South Florida

South Florida it was a frigid start on Wednesday. Temperatures are dropped into the upper 30’s to low 40’s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Florida Keys in the 40’s to low 50’s. However, when you combine the winds to the actual air temperature, it felt like the upper 20’s to low 30’s… Brr!

Morning temperatures:

Wind chill readings:

The temperature in Miami checked in at 40 degrees. This makes it the coldest start in about a decade.

Finally Florida joined the rest of the country getting a dose of Winter air. As a matter of fact, arctic air! We were actually colder than Seattle.

However, all cold changes come to an end quickly in South Florida. Tonight temperatures will range in the upper 50’s to low 60’s as winds turn off the ocean allowing temperatures to moderate back to seasonable values. That is how we will close out the week. Looking fine. Over the weekend, another cold front moves through. It will not be as cold, but you will need to keep the layers close by…

NOT AS COLD TONIGHT- The airmass will start to get modified as high pressure slides East and eventually winds turn off the ocean. Overnight lows will range in the upper 50's to low 60's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zbO52f1rV3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 22, 2020

Have a great day South Florida and stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7