Friday the 13th and beyond

We’ve had our share of gloomy skies, lately. However, clouds were breaking for a bit (late on Thursday).

The bulk of the rain has shifted into central Florida. As the week winds down, only some small showers will spread into south Florida from the ocean.

Even though “rain coverage” won’t be too impressive, the chance will hold (in the 20-30% range) on Friday the 13th. Temperatures will remain seasonally warm, reaching above 80-degrees during the afternoon hours.

The general rain shield is moving along a warm front that’s lifting north. The boundary previously reached into parts of south Florida.

Here’s the late week weather map. A swift-moving area of low pressure, out of the Gulf of Mexico, will send another weak front into south Florida by dinnertime on Saturday. Following this cold front will be some welcome drier air.

The rain trend will go from “scattered” to nearly nothing, by Sunday and Monday. After that, chances bump again with the approach of yet another Florida front!