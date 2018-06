Models indicate all the heavy rain we’ve seen lately should move west over SW Florida and stay there for a while. South Florida is expected to see more sunshine on Friday with a slight chance for downpours mainly over the Everglades. High pressure is moving in from the Bahamas and will return us to our typical weather pattern for this time of year of Sun,heat,humidity and a few afternoon storms.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s through Sunday, but by next week they could reach 90 degrees.