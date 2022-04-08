Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week. The weekend is right around the corner and we have some big weather changes that are headed our way. South Florida had steamy temperatures the last few days in the 90s and even thunderstorms pushed through our area yesterday. This morning there were a few lingering showers across the Florida Keys as a front slid over our area. We noticed temperatures this morning were much more comfortable compared to the last few days. We also woke up to a bit more cloud cover then we have been seeing.

The front reached South Florida early this morning and behind it, our wind pattern veered out of the Northwest. This will help the drier and cooler air slowly filter into our area later today. That’s when we can expect clearing skies or at least ‘partial’ clearing. Another noticeable change will be afternoon temperatures. While highs reached into the lower 90s the last few days, this afternoon we can expect temperatures a bit closer to average in the mid to lower 80s. By the afternoon and into the evening we will also begin to enjoy lower humidity across South Florida, which is expected to linger into the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, some welcomed changes linger, especially given the week we just had. Unlike the last front, models are suggesting that this front will finally bring some relief from this heat. And while a *significant* change in temperature is not expected (after all, it is April in South Florida), slightly lower humidity, increasing sunshine, much more comfortable afternoon temperatures and cool overnight temperatures look to be underway just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

