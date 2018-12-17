Frequent fronts!

Cold fronts have become a lot more common, lately. The most recent passage came on Sunday (and we’re now feeling the cooler change). It’s our 4th cold front just since Thanksgiving, even though it’s far from being our strongest. For south Florida, the start of the week involves a 10-degree drop from temperature readings over the weekend. The cooler air is arriving from the north which will allow for dry conditions and low humidity compared to recent days. While it’s a beautifully mild start to the week, weather changes are to come “fast and furious” over time. Already, by Tuesday and Wednesday you’ll detect another set of changes arriving over the region. The reason? High pressure (situated well to our north) isn’t going to sit still. It will progress rapidly eastward, forcing local winds to turn off the ocean by midweek. Of course, that will shut off the cool air connection, but it doesn’t stop there. We’ll also expect a steady surge of moisture to rebuild. As a weather system develops and strengthens over the northern Gulf, areas of rain will be heading our way. Wetter conditions could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon although most forecast models show substantial showers holding off until Wednesday. Overall, there’s a good chance of seeing heavy downpours as well as isolated thunderstorms during the middle of the week. The unsettled pattern won’t end until our next cold front crosses, probably Friday morning unless it slows down and takes a bit longer to cross. It’s worth noting that in addition to heavy rain (accumulating between 1 and 2 inches, or more) we’ll also experience a breezy stretch as the week winds down.