Fred is a highly disorganized system set to leave Cuba on Saturday and aim for the Gulf of Mexico. All of South Florida is out of the cone of concern. The only issue will be just how much of the moisture sitting over Cuba will get swung our way.

Because of the potential for heavy rain over saturated ground, a Flood watch remains in place for South Florida until Sunday.

Our impacts will be: Mostly quiet conditions, then suddenly a strong downpour moves with gusty winds and the potential for standing water. As fast it arrived, it will leave and back to quiet. The soggy pattern may stay thru Sunday.