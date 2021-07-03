Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The weather across our area so far this weekend has been a big improvement as compared to previous days. South Florida finally got a break from all the rain and thunderstorm activity we’ve been seeing and enjoyed some sunny and steamy conditions. Our high temperature in Miami today reached 95° but the feels-like temperature made it feel like 112°! It truly felt like summer around here.

The latter part of the weekend promises more dry weather and steamy conditions. While a few sea breeze showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, South Florida’s rain chances will be nowhere near where they have been through the past week or two. Let’s call any shower activity for your Fourth of July holiday ‘isolated to scattered’ in nature. Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday afternoon will once again reach the mid to lower 90s, while feels-like temperatures reach into the hundreds again. So if you were planning on spending any significant time outdoors, please be sure to keep hydrated!

As the weekend comes to a close, all eyes will be on Elsa. Elsa remains a tropical storm as of 5PM Sunday with max sustained winds of 70 mph while it continues to race towards the WNW across the Caribbean. Future land interaction with Cuba could help weaken the system before emerging off of the Northern Coast of Cuba and into the Florida Straits. But because we don’t know what type of system we will be dealing with, all of South Florida should continue to keep an eye on Elsa‘s track and intensity forecast. While tropical storm watches have been issued for the Middle and Lower Florida Keys, much of South Florida is now out of the cone of concern. However, any shift in the forecast track could affect potential impacts across South Florida so let’s continue to monitor Elsa’s whereabouts as we head into early next week.

Have a safe holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.