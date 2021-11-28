Since the very start of November, we’ve been watching a steady progression of cold fronts heading our way. Most of them had enough “push” to cross south Florida, providing periods of cool weather. Of course, as we always say, “not all cold fronts are created equally.” Some have been rain-makers, others stirred up the winds (after the passage) and a couple even crossed dry! As for cooling, we’ve dealt with both minor, and fairly significant cooling, at times. Our most recent cold front passage came Saturday morning so we’re feeling the difference as we round out the holiday weekend. Temperatures have retreated almost 10-degrees and a brisk breeze is currently coming down from the north. If it weren’t for another front approaching, we’d tend to see temperatures warming back as high pressure builds (heading east). Instead, there IS another front moving our way, arriving Monday. It will serve to keep our temperatures running cooler than usual, for this time of the year!

The next front, which arrives Monday, will likely bring some minor and temporary changes. We expect clouds to increase as early as Sunday evening and night. Moisture is rather limited, but there may be just enough to trigger some isolated rain showers. Those bands of rain could potentially reach us from late Sunday night through Monday morning. After that, the drier air will get reinforced with the passage of the front. Looking ahead, the coolest morning is expected to be Tuesday. That’s when we’re likely to encounter widespread 50’s across southeast Florida. The cool pattern won’t last all week, though. Gradual warming will be expected just as the new month of December begins. Temperatures will tend to bounce back and we’ll be seeing highs back above 80-degrees for the second half of the week. Nighttime lows will also follow suit and return to the seasonal upper 60’s by next weekend.

