Following fronts

We’re in between cold fronts, and it’s a nice place to be! By the way, the latest “cold snap” for south Florida was exceptionally short-lived. It peaked Sunday morning with widespread 50’s, including the lower 50’s in Parkland and other inland spots.

After the clear and colder start to Sunday, we saw a few clouds stream toward the coast from the east. Overall, our air remains dry and no rain is expected through the early part of this week, at least.

Here’s what’s in charge of our weather, it’s a large area of high pressure that extends into Florida. It’s making for quiet and comfortable conditions all across the southeast.

The high also “divides” two cold fronts. The first one has already make it’s impact. The next front? It’s currently over Texas. We’ll await its arrival during the middle part of the week. The most likely time frame for it to reach us will be on Wednesday. Even though the forecast models are showing some rain potential nearby, most of it will split the Florida peninsula. That means only a few break-away showers are expected, mainly for offshore locations of the Gulf and Atlantic. Meanwhile, the cold front will probably just send us some clouds, followed by the next round of colder air.

Notice these up-and-down temperatures. The warmest day will be on Tuesday as our winds switch out of the south, ahead of the front. Behind the boundary, then, temperatures will fall. Wake up readings are likely to be in the 50’s for both Thursday and Friday morning.