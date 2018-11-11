Following fronts

The first of two frontal boundaries is upon us for the new week. The weak cold front was settling into south Florida late Saturday night while triggering a few coastal showers. Ahead of the front, warmth expanded Saturday afternoon and places like Pembroke Pines and West Kendall made it up to 91-degrees! The future of the front is going to play out like a familiar story. As we’ve seen happen with recent cold fronts, this one will stall out, mainly Sunday. Then, by Monday, we’ll see another repeat: the front is expected to lift back to the north as a warm front. What’s the reason? Steering winds are not supportive of a passage at this time. As low pressure develops over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, the front will retreat and we’ll hold with more warm weather as the new work week begins. Interestingly, Tuesday should be warm enough to have parts of south Florida challenging record highs (especially if there’s enough clearing). Overall, skies will feature more clouds than we saw earlier in the weekend. The other change involves a strengthening wind flow that could begin as early as Sunday afternoon and Monday. If you’re tired of the exceptional warmth and humidity, there is a bit of hope. A second cold front is slated to move into the region on Wednesday. It won’t bring a drastically different temperature pattern but readings could fall a few degrees (around 5 or so, it appears). Finally, the tropics are showing signs of life at this late season date. You’ll remember, the end of hurricane season isn’t until November 30 and a disturbance in the Atlantic is also acting as a reminder to that. The National Hurricane Center will continue monitoring a tropical wave that may have a window of time to develop this week. While the disturbance moves north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, over time, we could see it gather energy around midweek. The Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas may need to watch the progress of the potential system. At this point, it appears as though Florida may get help in the form of a “blocking front” possibly keeping us from dealing with any direct impacts. Needless to say, we’ll keep watching and informing.