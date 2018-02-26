Following fronts

We’re watching two distant cold fronts. The first of these will undergo weakening over northern and central parts of Florida on Tuesday. As the boundary limps toward Lake Okeechobee (during the midweek) it will tend to fall apart altogether. South Florida will continue to bask in lots of warmth this week, but only until a secondary front arrives. This stronger cold front is expected to reach us on Friday and deliver cooling that we haven’t felt in a full month! Having said that, it won’t be nearly as “brisk feeling” as occasions we had in December and January. Still, the cooler air and lower humidity will be a noticeable trend heading into the weekend.