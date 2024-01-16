Weak line of showers and storms will be moving in between 4-11 pm ahead of a front. Therefore, a few downpours could develop and we can’t rule seeing a storm or two. Once the front drops through tonight, winds veer out of the NW with cooler (typical) temps. overnight in the low to mid 60’s.

There is the potential for isolated severe storms, mainly around the Lake Okeechobee region. Here at home there is a general risk of seeing a strong storm producing heavy rain, gusty winds & lightning.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7