A series of weak fronts are set to move into South Florida this week bringing some nice changes. The first front arrives early Wednesday that will make conditions not feel as muggy with only a small chance of seeing a few spotty showers along a building breeze. By the end of the week, the second front moves in and that will bring in drier air for the weekend. Temperatures will also go down a little more with lows in the upper 60’s and highs at around 80 degrees, so look forward to a comfortable pattern ahead.

Today in the Tropics

Tropical wave over the Central Caribbean is producing large area of disorganized showers & storms. A tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week as it moves W. It is expected to meander over the Western Caribbean Sea through the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7