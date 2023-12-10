Another front is on the move and is set to reach South Florida tonight, ushering in another drop in temperatures, although this one won’t be as significant.

Ahead of the front, expect a mix of sun and clouds for our Sunday with warm and more humid conditions. Highs will top off into the mid 80s with a 30% chance for rain late in the day.

The greater chance for rain will occur tonight as the front approaches, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late. Not everybody will see the rain but the areas that do see it should just see one brief round of it and then it should clear out offshore. The most likely timing for this rain looks to be between 7PM and midnight today.

Then behind that front will be milder and less humid air for our Monday with highs only in the mid 70s followed by cooler morning lows Tuesday morning into the low to mid 60s. It will be a brief cool down, through, as temperatures return to near-average by Wednesday and lasting through the rest of the week.

In the meantime through early this week, the breeze will build behind the front and it will turn windy during the middle of the week with gusts blowing onshore up to 35 mph. This will lead to an extended period of hazardous marine conditions, including a high risk for rip currents.

Also by midweek will be an increase in moisture as the front stalls to our south and starts to lift back to the north. This will begin to increase our rain chances Wednesday through next weekend, with rounds of rain and thunderstorms becoming increasingly likely.

Otherwise, it will be more of a gloomy and cloudy stretch of weather during this period.