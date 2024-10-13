The unsettled weather continues into our Sunday following what evolved into a soggy Saturday. There is some light at the end of the tunnel, however, as a fall front is poised to cross through South Florida later this week, leading to some changes to our pattern.

At least for our Sunday, it won’t be a washout. Expect some sunshine and isolated showers and the morning, then a gradual rise in rain chances during the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Some of this activity will linger into the evening before fading for the most part late tonight. High temperatures Sunday will reach the mid to upper 80s.

The start of the new week will remain warm with highs creeping up and into the upper 80s through Tuesday and perhaps even Wednesday depending on the exact timing of the mentioned fall front.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with mostly dry conditions through Wednesday while humidity notably drops Tuesday, with the lingering effects of it through at least Thursday. It won’t be a dramatic drop like what we see in the wintertime but it will be just enough to provide more comfortable conditions.

Then as we approach next weekend starting Thursday, winds will ramp up out of the northeast following the front’s passage, driving in isolated to eventually scattered showers on that breeze. By Saturday, rain chances will rise back to a 50% chance. High temperatures late-week will once again below average in the low to mid 80s.

Below average has definitely been the theme already this month, thanks in part to all the cloudy and rainy days we’ve seen! All the dates with a temperature highlighted in blue below have had a below average high temperature.

Tropics update

There’s only one area to watch in the Atlantic basin over the next week, and that is an area of low pressure over the eastern Atlantic Ocean with a low formation chance. Development odds could perhaps increase as this system travels west and potentially enters a more conducive environment for development. Otherwise, all is quiet!