Following a Cold Front

A squall line is anticipated to move through the forecast area this morning through tonight bringing the potential for severe weather from North Florida through the Carolinas. The main concerns are the possibility of a few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts over 60+ mph!

Leading edge of front will get weaker as it approaches South Florida Friday bringing only a chance of some showers and a stray storm.

Temperatures will cool down back closer to average with low humidity for the weekend.

Spring officially starts Saturday.

High pollen count already which means allergy season is here!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

 

 

