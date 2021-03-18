Following a Cold Front

A squall line is anticipated to move through the forecast area this morning through tonight bringing the potential for severe weather from North Florida through the Carolinas. The main concerns are the possibility of a few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts over 60+ mph!

A TORNADO WATCH is currently in effect for parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Yr7YIxtnb1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 18, 2021

Leading edge of front will get weaker as it approaches South Florida Friday bringing only a chance of some showers and a stray storm.

Temperatures will cool down back closer to average with low humidity for the weekend.

Spring officially starts Saturday.

High pollen count already which means allergy season is here!

Today, expect steamy temps & windy conditions ahead of a cold front that'll move in tomorrow. Expect spotty showers as the front moves south, followed by drier & cooler air by Saturday. This front will cool us back to normal temps for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/wPhY4QdjrN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 18, 2021

