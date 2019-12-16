Following 2 Cold Fronts

Today- Tuesday night

Turning breezy to gusty along the coast today with a brief shower possible. Winds will range out of the East-Southeast between 20-25 mph at times. A brief shower likely.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern providing for stable air centered over the Western Atlantic.

Moisture gradually increases and brings warming trend today with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 80’s.

Models suggest that another cold front will move into Northern Florida by early Tuesday. This in turn will bring winds to a more southerly direction. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers, along with a few storms expected late afternoon.

Wednesday through Sunday night

Showers and some storms are expected through Wednesday morning as a cold front pushes through the area.

Breezy northerly winds in the wake of the front forecast throughout the day on Wednesday before becoming more northeasterly on Thursday.

Slight cooling expected with this cold front most areas will reach the lower 60’s Thursday morning.

Winds return off the ocean on Friday and remain breezy to strong.

Timing next front will be critical and determine the impacts we see over the weekend. It could cross through Saturday or Sunday.

2 COLD FRONTS- Showers possible ahead of these fronts. Not expecting a big temperature change. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yWWatVV7eY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 16, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7