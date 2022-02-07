Foggy Start with a Dense Fog Advisory expanded to include Coastal Broward and Miami-Dade. Fog has been developing out West and becoming thick spreading East. In fact, at one point the Hollywood tower cam was showing the Guitar Hotel poking through the fog, so slow down and use your low beam headlights until the fog dissipates after 8 am.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of Broward and Miami-Dade until 8am. @7Weather @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cmXrRsCj6T — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 7, 2022

Today a couple showers possible early, but it should be nice and warm. Best chance for showers is Wednesday as another cold front clears the stalled boundary over South Florida. It will be slightly cooler to start Thursday. Lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s. Technically will be closer to average. Not a big cooldown.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7