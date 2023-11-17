Our Friday is off to a foggy start across South Florida but at least it’s dry out there and the dry weather will be the trend heading into the weekend and at least early next week.

Expect the fog to lift and clear out late-morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Besides a stray shower, it will be dry for most with highs warmer into the low to mid 80s.

There will still be some leftover moisture on Saturday, so patchy morning fog will be possible once again along with periods of sun and clouds. Overall, Saturday is looking nice with bright and warm conditions.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, a weak front will cross through from the north. It will come rain-free but what it will do is usher in a brief, minor drop in low temperatures and humidity.

Lows on Sunday morning should be a couple degrees cooler than on Saturday, dipping into the mid to upper 60s across much of mainland South Florida. During the day Sunday, it’s looking even nicer with lots of sunshine and very comfortable conditions.

Early to mid next week, high and low temperatures should gradually warm as winds veer from the north and eventually to the south by Wednesday ahead of another front.

During this period, conditions are looking bright and mostly dry.

Then on Wednesday, a second front should arrive but like the first one, there isn’t expected to be much moisture with it. A few showers will be possible but minor cooling will also be possible just in time for Thanksgiving. It remains too early to know at this time how significant this potential temperature drop will be.