It’s a foggy start to the day across parts of South Florida. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Broward and Miami-Dade. We saw a low bank of clouds build inland and mixing in some fog that spreading towards the Southeast metro areas. If you’re heading out early, take it slow and leave extra space between cars.

Aside from the morning fog, today stays mostly quiet. A weak front over Central Florida will fade away, and winds turn light out of the North to Northeast. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but rain chances remain very low. Temperatures continue to warm gradually, with highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and lows in the 50’s inland and low 60’s along the coast.

Looking ahead to Sunday into Monday, a stronger cold front is expected to move in and bring a better chance for light to moderate rain across much of the region. After that front passes, drier and comfortable weather returns for the rest of next week. No significant cooling expected with this front.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7