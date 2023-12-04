It was a very foggy start across South Florida and thankfully the sun helped it lift. However, we will now focus on the cooling headed our way with two cold fronts set to move in through the region.

The first front arrives tonight helping temperatures get closer to average with lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s. Humidity levels drop making it feel wonderful on Tuesday!

Second front will bring a push of cooler air on Wednesday and having us sport around sweaters South Florida style. Lows in the low 60’s with a few spots in the upper 50’s around inland areas. High will get into the 70’s throughout the day.

The coolest morning will be on Thursday with lows in the widespread 50’s around mainland South Florida and highs in the low 70’s.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7