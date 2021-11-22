Dense fog proved to be a problem this morning starting inland and spreading to coastal areas. An advisory was allowed to expire.
The showery pattern we have been stuck in will be done after today. Therefore, look for a warm and muggy Monday in store ahead of an approaching cold front moving through the region early tonight. Ahead of the front, scattered showers possible as winds out of the West will make for warmer than usual temperatures in the afternoon. Highs forecast to reach the low to mid 80’s.
Winds become Northerly behind the cold front to help cooler and drier air to filter down the Florida Peninsula. Tuesday night seems to be the coldest night with temperatures across much of the region in the 50’s inland to low 60’at the coast.
High pressure will dominate through the end of the week with dry and comfortably cool weather through Friday for those trying to enjoy the holiday deals.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7