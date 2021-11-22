Dense fog proved to be a problem this morning starting inland and spreading to coastal areas. An advisory was allowed to expire.

FOGGY START- The fog is very dense inland, but it has spread into coastal areas. This is outside our studios in North Bay Village. Use caution while driving this morning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jmI3XzOfVd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 22, 2021

Tower camera 750 ft above showing the low clouds on the ground. The fog is dense this morning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VMGP8KJKZp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 22, 2021

The showery pattern we have been stuck in will be done after today. Therefore, look for a warm and muggy Monday in store ahead of an approaching cold front moving through the region early tonight. Ahead of the front, scattered showers possible as winds out of the West will make for warmer than usual temperatures in the afternoon. Highs forecast to reach the low to mid 80’s.

Winds become Northerly behind the cold front to help cooler and drier air to filter down the Florida Peninsula. Tuesday night seems to be the coldest night with temperatures across much of the region in the 50’s inland to low 60’at the coast.

High pressure will dominate through the end of the week with dry and comfortably cool weather through Friday for those trying to enjoy the holiday deals.

COOLER AIR ON THE WAY- A cold front crosses through later today & it could produce a spotty shower or two. Reinforcing front arrives Tuesday to bring down temps. a few more degrees midweek. Lows in the upper 50's to low 60's. Looking fantastic! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/22n5RzeDpE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 22, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7