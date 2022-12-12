Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. Temperatures this morning were on the cooler side as many of our mainland areas started off in the 60s with some dense fog across interior sections of South Florida. And after a pleasantly cool start to our day, it seems our afternoon high temperatures were also a little closer to average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. (The normal high this time of year for Miami should be closer to 79°.) Seeing as how we have been unseasonably warm since Thanksgiving, I’m sure no one will complain about the weather conditions today!

Tonight will be a lot like this morning except temperatures will be a degree or two warmer. But this also means that we will likely see areas of fog developing late tonight, with dense fog possible across interior sections of South Florida. This morning the fog reduced visibility across our area to about a quarter mile for some and we may have a repeat performance on Tuesday morning. So if you are heading out very early once again and encounter fog, be sure to keep your low beams on until the fog dissipates.

South Florida will be undergoing a warming trend through the rest of the week (or at least until Thursday) ahead of a front that will try to reach South Florida. As winds veer out of the south and southwest, our afternoon high temperatures will easily reach the mid (and possibly upper) 80s. Models are suggesting that this front will actually reach us on Friday and could bring a few showers to the forecast. But the rain won’t be in vain as we are expecting somewhat of a cooldown just in time for the weekend. Also worth noting, Friday afternoon high temperatures won’t be as warm as Thursday, but we will really feel the difference as we work our way into Saturday with many South Florida locations waking up in the 60s and struggling to even hit 80° during the afternoon. The weekend won’t be completely perfect though, as clouds will linger and showers will likely return once again by Sunday. This is because a developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico may actually cross Florida once again and drag another front across South Florida. And if this front clears our area completely, then we could be looking at overnight temperatures in the 50s as we work our way into next week!

Have a wonderful week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.