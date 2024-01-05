A more active weather pattern is starting to shape up as a series of fronts continue to track into the Sunshine State, leading to less sun and more clouds and rain.

A weak front crossed through during the day yesterday but it was not that strong and going forward, our future fronts won’t contain any significant cooling and instead will have more moisture for rain.

Temperatures did drop to near-seasonable values this Friday morning courtesy of an early morning, northerly wind but because it was a weak front that crossed through, winds will quickly flip off the water during the daylight hours and increase in speed. That lead to a dramatic warmup in just less than an hour at Fort Lauderdale in the early hours of the morning!

Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies this Friday with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Temperatures won’t be as warm, reaching the mid 70s.

Over the weekend, our next front will begin to arrive from a developing area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will be a slow-moving front and will help drag in more moisture throughout the day Saturday.

Expect increasing clouds on Saturday with warm and windy conditions. Winds could gust up to 40 mph near the coast while highs warm to above average levels in the low 80s. Much of Saturday is forecast to be dry, but a round or two of showers and thunderstorms will become possible late in the day and especially into the evening hours.

Then on Sunday, the weakening front will cross through. Some showers will remain possible, especially during the morning and midday hours. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs a few degrees lower. It will remain breezy on Sunday before it turns windy again Monday night through Tuesday night due to the next front.

Between fronts, we’ll continue to see more clouds than sunshine on Monday with dry conditions overall. Temperatures will be seasonable before it warms back up into the 80s on Tuesday.

Like Saturday, much of Tuesday is looking fairly dry ahead of the front, but showers and thunderstorms will then become most likely Tuesday night. That chance could linger into Wednesday morning before conditions turn relatively drier once again with another minor drop in temperatures.

Overall, a more active weather pattern is ahead over the next seven-plus days along with near to above average temperatures. Lows in the 50s are not in the forecast during this forecast period.