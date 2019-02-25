Florida Front

A weak cold front is set to move in on Monday and it will increase the wind, clouds and rain chances. The bad news is that we will get some relief from the February steam we’ve been experiencing, but the bad news is showers will be around. Most of the computer models show that the front will lift slowly North on Tuesday and park itself of the Florida Peninsula through Wednesday. This will leave the air unsettled. Therefore, look for pockets of heavy rain, an isolated storm and near average temperatures. By the end of the week, it will be dry and warm. Outside of an isolated shower, it is looking nice heading into the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7