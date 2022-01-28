Freeze Watch for late Saturday night through Sunday morning for inland Broward. This means temperatures could be as low as 25 to 28 degrees in rural Broward and it could kill outdoor crops, other sensitive vegetation and damage outdoor plumbing.

Arctic air arrives this weekend!

Saturday will be windy and chilly. Lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s with highs struggling to get out of the 50’s!

Sunday we expect near freezing temperatures with widespread 30’s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys will be in the low 40’s and 50’s.

Wind Chill readings (feels like temperatures) when you combine the wind will be in the low to mid 30’s and some areas out West in the upper 20’s, so it be freezing.

This is expected to be the coldest air in over a decade!

The 4 P’s are so important to stress since we are not used to these type of conditions here in South Florida. We dress in layers, protect our pets by bringing them inside, keep space heaters from furniture and curtains, and bring sensitive potted plants inside.

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7