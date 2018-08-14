Florida Flip

Winds have flipped since our recent days with frequent storms. Late last week we were dealing with air from the southwest from high pressure centered over the Gulf of Mexico. At this point, high pressure is still in control of our weather, but this time it’s originating from the distant Atlantic. It’s also keeping south Florida with onshore winds. The ocean breeze will get slightly stronger on Wednesday. While it still will feel very hot, the air off the Atlantic will help take the edge off the late summer heat. Finally, highlighting our pattern is a sliver of Saharan dust. As the week continues we may see the return of hazy times. Meanwhile, rain chances remain slim (and drier than average for the middle of August).