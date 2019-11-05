Florida Fall around the corner

Long range computer models are indicating changes in our weather pattern are coming. A series of fronts will approach South Florida and finally a pair will completely cross through. For now, it will stay warm, humid with a small chance of seeing passing showers.

Thursday: Cold front #1 fizzles North of Lake Okeechobee.

Friday: Cold front #2 approaches and ahead we will have a better chance of seeing showers and an isolated storm during the day.

SERIES OF FRONTS: 1st front will fizzles and the 2nd arrives on Saturday. Fall feel is coming! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Ag99oRTiyt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2019

Temperatures will go down to average for this time of year. Lows will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s along the East Coast and warmer into the upper 70’s for the Florida Keys. It will also be less humid making conditions feel fine!

Early next week, we could have a much stronger cold front arrive. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7