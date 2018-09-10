Florence, and more

Hurricane Florence is getting a lot of notice, at this point, and rightfully so. The dangerous category 4 system is steadily getting closer to the east coast of the United States with landfall expected on Thursday. Based on the current forecast track, the North Carolina coast is most susceptible to a direct strike while impacts are to extend far from the center. Florence is huge in size, and even though there will probably be some minor fluctuations in strength, it’s likely to hit as a major hurricane. In addition to wind impacts, there’s going to be a dangerous storm surge (“wall of water” that arrives) and then persistent rainfall. Inland flooding could remain for several days even after the late week landfall. Along with Florence, there are 2 other hurricanes on the horizon being monitored as well, Isaac and Helene. This comes on the “exact peak date” of the hurricane season! Hurricane Isaac is small in size as it heads toward the Lesser Antilles. Landfall from Isaac (over the eastern Caribbean islands) is likely on Thursday although it will get overshadowed by Florence’s landfall at roughly the same time frame. Finally, Hurricane Helene is farthest away and is forecast to turn northward without threatening any land areas. Our south Florida weather pattern involves weak high pressure that’s currently near the Bahamas. Expect light winds and a few bands of rain off the ocean as we approach the middle of the week. The only periphery effect from Florence will be higher surf by Wednesday and Thursday.