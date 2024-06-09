Some big changes to our weather pattern are ahead this week as we continue to follow a surge of deep, tropical moisture forecast to reach much of Florida by the middle of this week, leading to the risk for heavy rainfall and flooding.

At least in the short term, conditions will be relatively nicer and quieter but not dry either. Compared to Saturday, conditions won’t be as favorable for seeing showers and storms but scattered rain will still be possible this Sunday, especially in the afternoon. With times of sunshine paired with a southwesterly wind, high temperatures will be hot in the low to mid 90s.

Monday will remain steamy and slightly above average to begin the new week with scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon.

It’s not until Monday night into Tuesday when the moisture surge arrives, leading to days of likely heavy thunderstorms, allowing for that growing flood risk. Now it’s not expected to be raining the whole time but it will definitely be more on the damp and dreary side than warm and sunny side.

The latest forecast from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center is highlighting a widespread 7-10+ inches of rainfall across South Florida and the Florida Keys through Saturday.

Through this period, rain chances will be high at at least a 70% chance mid to late week.

As far as tropical development is concerned, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any potential systems at this time.