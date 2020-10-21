FLOOD WATCH THROUGH TONIGHT

A Flood Watch will remain in effect for parts of West Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade until 8 pm tonight.

FLOOD WATCH in effect through this evening for Broward & Miami-Dade counties. Periods of heavy rain possible with 2 to 4 inches possible with some isolated areas over 6 inches. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2K0gyGYbhE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 21, 2020

Use caution while driving throughout the day!

REMINDER if you can't see where the road starts and ends, turnaround and take an alternate route. Stay informed with your Storm Station for the latest on ANOTHER WET DAY AHEAD. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/D6KpFBLhil — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 21, 2020

A tail of tropical moisture continues to be pumped in across South Florida making for another wet day ahead. Breezy winds out of the East will allow gusty downpours and isolated storms to move over the Atlantic and into the region. The main concern will be street flooding. Also, add the extra high, high tides and it is not a good combination.

Tropical moisture continues to stream over the area bringing rounds of heavy rain and an occasional thunderstorm. Tomorrow is TRANSITION DAY. Less active with a some sunshine returning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OWiJ664zlH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 21, 2020

Stay informed with your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7