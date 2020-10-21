FLOOD WATCH THROUGH TONIGHT

A Flood Watch will remain in effect for parts of West Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade until 8 pm tonight.

Use caution while driving throughout the day!

A tail of tropical moisture continues to be pumped in across South Florida making for another wet day ahead. Breezy winds out of the East will allow gusty downpours and isolated storms to move over the Atlantic and into the region. The main concern will be street flooding. Also, add the extra high, high tides and it is not a good combination.








Stay informed with your Storm Station for the latest!


Vivian Gonzalez


Meteorologist, AMS Certified


WSVN Channel 7
		

	
	

			





				

					
Trending