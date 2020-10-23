FLOOD WATCH THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING

Finally more sunshine and drier conditions. However, there is enough moisture for South Florida to see scattered downpours develop. Over the weekend, deep moisture located in the Caribbean with a broad area of low pressure is going to spread north, which is why The National Weather Service of Miami has extended the FLOOD WATCH through Sunday evening.

The ground is so saturated, that it won’t take much rain to produce street flooding. FLOOD WATCH to continue through Sunday 8 pm.

How much rain South Florida receives, depends on how organized broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean gets while slowly moving north or northwest over Cuba. Models suggest the bulk of the rain happening across the Florida Keys and coastal areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a medium chance to form once it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to move across Cuba, South Florida and the Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas through the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has designated it INVEST95L, which is an area they are INVEST-igating. The 95 is a tracking number and the L stands for Atlantic Basin. Once this happens, models are issued to give us a better idea of how strong it will be and where it will end up. However, this area remains disorganized and models don’t have a good starting point. We will have to keep a close eye on this area. It is going through an area favorable for development this time of year.

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

