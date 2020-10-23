Finally more sunshine and drier conditions. However, there is enough moisture for South Florida to see scattered downpours develop. Over the weekend, deep moisture located in the Caribbean with a broad area of low pressure is going to spread north, which is why The National Weather Service of Miami has extended the FLOOD WATCH through Sunday evening.

Still some moisture around for scattered showers to develop today. FLOOD WATCH extended through Sunday as deeper moisture lifts north across Cuba, South FL and the Keys, and NW Bahamas this weekend into early next week with a disturbance we are watching. pic.twitter.com/ANiSmJslxU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 23, 2020

The ground is so saturated, that it won’t take much rain to produce street flooding. FLOOD WATCH to continue through Sunday 8 pm.

FLOOD WATCH THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING- More tropical rains to spread north from a disturbance getting better organized in the Caribbean starting late Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6tYxIIl5nP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 23, 2020

How much rain South Florida receives, depends on how organized broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean gets while slowly moving north or northwest over Cuba. Models suggest the bulk of the rain happening across the Florida Keys and coastal areas of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Ground already saturated & more rainfall will cause flooding quickly. Depending on how organized low gets, is whether or not we will see more or less rain. Majority expected along coast. FLOOD WATCH in effect for portions of South #Florida through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Xu1vcWMZJ2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 23, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a medium chance to form once it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to move across Cuba, South Florida and the Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas through the weekend.

NHC UPDATE- Low pressure has a 60% chance to form during next few days. Should be located near western Cuba this weekend & into SE Gulf of Mexico early next week. Heavy rainfall possible for Cuba, South FL & the Keys, and the NW Bahamas through weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gwYFuQf0mn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 23, 2020

The National Hurricane Center has designated it INVEST95L, which is an area they are INVEST-igating. The 95 is a tracking number and the L stands for Atlantic Basin. Once this happens, models are issued to give us a better idea of how strong it will be and where it will end up. However, this area remains disorganized and models don’t have a good starting point. We will have to keep a close eye on this area. It is going through an area favorable for development this time of year.

Computer models don't have a good handle on Invest 95L. A slow pull to the north will happen and eventually to the northeast. In the meantime, it is moving into a favorable area this time of year for development. Need to watch. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/RikHQLXy8K — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 23, 2020

