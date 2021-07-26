FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Metro & Coastal Broward & Miami-Dade until 8 pm.
A weak low pressure systems will move West-Northwest into Northern Florida later today and into Tuesday. This will leave a tail of moisture over the area with a light to moderate South-Southeast wind across most of South Florida. The main concern will be scattered to numerous showers and storms developing through mid-week. Brief periods of rough seas and gusty winds will accompany the storms that form.
That area of low pressure is located 45 miles East of St. Augustine, Florida and conditions are becoming less favorable for development.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7