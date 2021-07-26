FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Metro & Coastal Broward & Miami-Dade until 8 pm.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through 8 p.m. for most of metro Broward and Miami-Dade. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible today with isolated higher amounts in spots probable. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wGD8We2Db0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 26, 2021

A weak low pressure systems will move West-Northwest into Northern Florida later today and into Tuesday. This will leave a tail of moisture over the area with a light to moderate South-Southeast wind across most of South Florida. The main concern will be scattered to numerous showers and storms developing through mid-week. Brief periods of rough seas and gusty winds will accompany the storms that form.

Today, heavy rain will be possible at times as a low lingers to the north. As it pushes away tomorrow, it won't be as wet across South Florida, but some storms will stick around. By midweek, we go back to our regularly scheduled daily summer storms. #flwx pic.twitter.com/IRQGAuhqIE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 26, 2021

That area of low pressure is located 45 miles East of St. Augustine, Florida and conditions are becoming less favorable for development.

MONDAY EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: Area of low pressure off the coast of Northern FL remains disorganized, and shower activity remains limited. Environment less favorable for a tropical depression to form before moving inland over NE FL or GA later this A.M. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8uJox6hZeQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 26, 2021

Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7