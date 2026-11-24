More rain is set to return, south Florida. Fortunately, we’ve had a couple of days to dry out from the previous rainmaker. Here’s a look at the beautiful sunset with pleasant conditions from late Monday afternoon (5:30 pm sunset, Miami).

A Flood Watch has been issued for a good portion of southeast Florida (shown in green). It includes the highly populated areas of Broward and Miami-Dade. It will go into effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. Forecast models continue to suggest widespread rain amounts between 1 to 3 inches, at least. Still, there will probably be areas that pick up more, in certain locations. It’s important to note that the some low-lying spots are still saturated from this wet November! We’re also seeing the return of King Tides with a threat of possible coastal flooding. Be aware of peak high tide cycles as the week continues.

The weather disturbance mainly responsible for the next rain event is still in developing over the southern Gulf waters. We’ll start Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and only isolated showers (especially near the Keys) before more organized rainfall spreads into the region.

One of the big concerns is that there’s a lot of available moisture with this next weather system. The water vapor imagery gives you a good visual. Notice the big blob of moisture over the eastern Gulf that’s starting to spread into Florida. That is air capable of bringing big soaking showers. The added instability will likely to lead to thunderstorms, especially into Wednesday.

Here’s a check on forecast model interpretation on how much rain could be coming. The outcome will depend highly on the future track of the approaching Low Pressure disturbance. The most relevant thing is how the rain might be distributed. The highest tallies (seemingly) favor the Florida Keys and along the SE coast.

Even though the data shows a potential rain range over the next 5 days, the bulk of it would happen in the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame. That’s some good news since Thursday is Thanksgiving! By then, the disturbance should be departing. Behind it, High Pressure (centered over Texas) will be allowed to send drying our way.

In this progressive pattern, the High will shift steadily eastward expanding across north Florida by the time the weekend begins. What does that mean to our future weather? Basically, the close proximity to the high will bring clearing and light winds, dry and favorable conditions. Once that high slides away, then, showers could increase again into next week. Those possible showers would be arriving off the ocean with an easterly flow returning.