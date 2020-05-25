MEMORIAL DAY HOME DAY

Flood Watch for most of South Florida was extended until Tuesday morning.

Tail of tropical moisture with disturbance continues to move Northward into South Florida today. Winds off the ocean will bring deep moisture into the region from the Atlantic. As a result, several rounds of showers and storms could produce torrential rainfall across most of South Florida through at least tomorrow morning.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall per hour, with higher amounts possible, especially over locations that receive multiple rounds of showers and storms.

The ongoing rains this morning will continue to work its way Northward, with a little break likely later today. However, another round of showers and storms will get goinf this afternoon or evening and lasting into the overnight hours.

Today-tomorrow: We need to be weather aware. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and brief tornado possible.

Wednesday- Still good chance but not as widespread.

MEMORIAL DAY WASHOUT- Rounds of heavy rainfall and some strong storms possible today. Flooding, gusty winds and brief tornado can't be ruled out. Be weather aware and stay tuned to your Storm Station. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NpjlGKakSc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 25, 2020

