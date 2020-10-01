FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

The National Weather Service of Miami issued a Street Flood Watch through the weekend for parts of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade. Also, tidal flooding returns not helping the situation.

It is always best to turnaround and take another route if you can’t see where the road starts or ends!

Computer models showing that most of the rain will happen near coastal communities. 4 to 6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. A front will remain stalled over South Florida and get replaced by another to keep drawing up moisture from the Caribbean. Good rain chance sticks around through Monday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7