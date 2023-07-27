Flood Watch in effect through this evening for repeat round of heavy rainfall leading to standing water issues across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Since midnight Coconut Creek and Marathon received better than 2 inches of rain and Fort Lauderdale at 1.87″. Models are calling for 2-4 inches (possibly higher amounts) of rain likely to fall across portions of the region through Saturday.

Upper-level low nearby is leaving the air ripe for rain to form at any time.

As it moves away, a tail of moisture will be left behind leaving South Florida with a good chance of seeing showers and storms in the forecast mainly in the morning and midday on Friday. Conditions start drying out over the weekend, as the heat returns.

Today in the Tropics

Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of a tropical wave located few hundred miles Southwest of the Cape Verde Islands & a depression could form over the weekend/next week in the area highlighted in orange.

Stay weather aware with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7