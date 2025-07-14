A disturbance located East of Florida will be responsible for rounds of rain and storms for portions of Florida through at least mid week. It will definitely leave the unsettled with a high rain chance in the forecast.

The weather today will be very active especially after 4pm. Therefore, look for pockets of heavy rain to form and become widespread through rush hour. This is when the threat for flooding increases across South Florida and into the upper Florida Keys.

SPC has placed a good portion of Florida under a marginal risk of seeing storms capable of producing heavy rainfall leading to flooding, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

This disturbance/low pressure producing disorganized showers and storms is being monitored by The National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to move Westward across Florida & into the Northeastern Gulf by late Tuesday. Some development possible by the later part of this week. They are giving it a low chance to form during the next 7 days as it moves away from Florida.

Stay tuned to your Storm Team for the latest.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7