BUSY weather day expected!

A STREET FLOOD WATCH goes into effect at 10 am and will run through 8 pm, which means that all of the ingredients for heavy rain are in place and that could lead to more standing water on roadways.

*Please avoid driving through flooded streets*

Some strong to severe storms possible as well that could produce dangerous frequent lightning and winds over 45 mph.

A STREET FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 10 A.M. this morning until 8 P.M. this evening BROWARD & MIAMI-DADE counties. Heavy rainfall over already saturated ground and slow-moving storms could lead to flooding. Remember: turn around, don't drown! #flwx pic.twitter.com/ipVREXcTU6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 16, 2021

If the models are right, drier air along with some Saharan Dust arrives late week. This should lower our rain chance and bring up our temperatures for Father’s Day weekend!

TRENDING DRIER: Today, expect another round of heavy rain & storms before we start to dry up into the rest of the week. By tomorrow, typical rain chances return. Friday, Saharan dust may further limit our rain chances, leaving us with only isolated storms. pic.twitter.com/CQtbHfIY54 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 16, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7