BUSY weather day expected!
A STREET FLOOD WATCH goes into effect at 10 am and will run through 8 pm, which means that all of the ingredients for heavy rain are in place and that could lead to more standing water on roadways.
*Please avoid driving through flooded streets*
Some strong to severe storms possible as well that could produce dangerous frequent lightning and winds over 45 mph.
If the models are right, drier air along with some Saharan Dust arrives late week. This should lower our rain chance and bring up our temperatures for Father’s Day weekend!
Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7