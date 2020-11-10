FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Flood Watch extended for mainland South Florida through Wednesday evening due to Eta’s feeder bands possibly producing some additional downpours. This could cause more flooding around areas that don’t need anymore rain.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through tomorrow night for Broward & Miami-Dade #flwx #7weather pic.twitter.com/Xo9gJJtNp6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 10, 2020

Eta is slightly stronger in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and producing tropical storm conditions over western Cuba. On the forecast track, it is set to move back northward on Wednesday. Right now, it will possibly be a tropical depression making landfall this Sunday between the Panhandle of Florida to Louisiana.

10 A.M. Advisory: Tropical Storm #Eta is meandering just off the coast of Western Cuba. The risk of flooding over South Florida and western Cuba continues. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QXoK4S2XfM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 10, 2020

As Eta makes its move toward the Gulf coast, a tail of moisture will be left behind. Therefore, scattered showers and storms possible through early Thursday. High pressure over the western Atlantic builds late week to bring drier air for the all important weekend!

Feeder bands from #Eta will still produce some downpours & isolated storms through tomorrow. There is even a chance on Thursday as it moves northward toward the Gulf coast. Much drier for the weekend! @WSVN @7WEATHER #FLWX pic.twitter.com/hC5dry0LOZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 10, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7