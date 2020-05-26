FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED THROUGH TODAY FOR THE EAST COAST
The rainfall has been relentless over the past 48 hours and parts of Broward and Miami-Dade have received between 4-8 inches.
The torrential rains are associated with a tropical disturbance moving Northward and away from South Florida. Regardless of development (there is only a small chance), heavy rainfall could cause flash flood over coastal areas of Northeastern Florida and Georgia through today. The Carolina’s by tomorrow.
Showers and storms possible throughout the day and street flooding will be the biggest concern along Eastern areas. It will not be as widespread going into Wednesday.
High pressure builds from the Western Atlantic late week allowing a more typical pattern to kick in as disturbance pulls away. Therefore, we will have a passing overnight/morning shower and afternoon inland storms developing wherever the sea breezes meet. High temperatures through the weekend will be at about 90 degrees. Rain chances at 30%.
Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7