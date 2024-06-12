Following flooding and relentless rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, more is in store this Wednesday and beyond as deep, tropical moisture continues to get steered into the state while getting trapped by a near-stationary front to our north.

Along this front is a broad, elongated area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential tropical development off the east coast of the US later this week. Thankfully, development chances are low.

This setup will continue to make for a rather favorable environment for seeing rounds of showers and storms. Given this setup, it’s hard to pinpoint when exactly it will rain but there will be that anytime chance through Friday.

Some of this rain will be heavy, which can lead to additional flooding. A Flood Watch has been extended through Thursday evening for an additional 3-6 inches of rainfall and through this evening for the Florida Keys for an additional 1-3 inches.

Cities like Miami have already received plenty of much-needed rain so far this week. Miami measured more than 3 inches yesterday and almost half a foot so far this week, making this the wettest time frames in about 7 months!

Even Fort Lauderdale measured record rainfall on Tuesday.

Beyond Friday, rain chances will begin to gradually fall while showers and storms return to more of the typical, scattered variety. The stalled front starts to break down and weaken some more while winds flip from the southwest to the east by the end of the weekend.

This will also help to introduce at least more sunshine and near-seasonable temperatures along with a building breeze early next week.